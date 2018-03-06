FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A former high school football player who says he’s suffering the side effects of concussions is suing his coach and a Flint-area school district.

Destin Julian, who is 19 years old, says he still has seizures and struggles to pay attention, 2 1/2 years after head injuries at Hamady High School.

Julian says his coach urged him to play through pain. His father, Patrick Julian, tells the Detroit Free Press “it was about the wins.”

Hamady is in the Westwood Heights school district. Superintendent Peter Toal declined to comment on the allegations but said coaches are trained in understanding head trauma.

Coach Gary Lee didn’t return messages seeking comment. Toal said Lee is “very committed to kids.” Earlier in his career, he coached Mark Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.