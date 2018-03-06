(photo: dreamstime)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Several people with ties to Michigan are on Forbes’ list of the wealthiest people in America.

Larry Page, who went to the University of Michigan and is involved with Google, is 12th on the list worth $48.8 billion.

Steve Ballmer, who grew up in Farmington Hills and graduated from Detroit Country Day, is 22nd on the list worth $38.4 billion.

Stephen Ross, who went to the University of Michigan and owns the Miami Dolphins, is 205th on the list worth $7.6 billion.

Eli Broad, who went to Michigan State University — the business school is named after him, is 211th on the list worth $7.3 billion.

Hank and Doug Meijer, who own the same-named supermarket chain, are 242nd on the list worth $6.8 billion.

Dan Gilbert, Detroit businessman and Quicken Loans owner, is 274th on the list worth $6.3 billion.

Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic, is 351st on the list worth $5.4 billion.

Marian Ilitch, businesswoman Little Caesars Pizza co-founder, is 372nd on the list worth $5.4 billion.

Tom Gores, Detroit Pistons owner, is 572nd on the list worth $3.9 billion.

