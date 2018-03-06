CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Alex Faedo, Ron Gardenhire, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Ron Gardenhire doesn’t like to single out the names of young players, particularly young pitchers, for fear that the hype will spiral out of control. It invites unfair expectations.

“When you start throwing a name out there, saying, ‘I really like this guy,’ next thing you know — I’ve seen it too many times already — the internet blows up that you love this guy,” Gardenhire told the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket.

But when discussing some of the up-and-coming talent in the Tigers organization, Gardenhire broke his own rule. Blame it on Alex Faedo. Detroit’s 2017 first-round draft pick (No. 18 overall) caught Gardenhire’s eye in a brief spring training stint before he was reassigned to minor league camp on Saturday.

“I’m seeing some pretty good-looking young people. Faedo, we just sent him out to let him go pitch more than anything else, but what a nice-looking young man,” Gardenhire said. “I think he’s going to be one of these guys, you can really watch, he’ll probably move fast because he’s been out of college.

“But those kind of guys are what we’re going to be all about later on.”

While the Tigers have yet to make an official announcement, it’s expected Faedo will start the 2018 season with High-A Lakeland. He has the stuff to climb the minor-league ladder quickly.

The 6’5 22-year-old, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 College World Series after lifting Florida to its first national title, throws a mid-90’s fastball complemented by a wipe-out slider and a changeup that’s coming along nicely.

He made one appearance for the Tigers this spring — his first game action since the CWS — and by all accounts lived up to the billing. It was his slider, which induced a few tantalizing whiffs, that left the biggest impression on quality control coach Joe Vavra, the Tigers’ acting manager that day.

“It looked like a Wiffle Ball. They were swinging right through it like it was invisible,” Vavra told reporters, via The Athletic.

What Detroit’s brass likes most about Faedo is his mental makeup. He elevates his game in big moments, as he demonstrated in the spotlight of the CWS last spring. Scott Pleis, the team’s director of amateur scouting, describes him as a “pure gamer.”

That, combined with a wealth of college experience, could certainly expedite Faedo’s ascension to the majors.

“We don’t want to put a timetable on him, but obviously he’s an advanced guy,” GM Al Avila said after the draft last July. “He’s had a lot of success at the college level. There is no timetable, really, but we feel he’s advanced, as opposed to, let’s say, (Matt) Manning, who came out of high school. There’s two completely different ends here.”

Whenever Faedo arrives in Detroit, and this year isn’t entirely out of the question, the Tigers expect big things.

“We feel he fits obviously at the top of the rotation,” Avila said.

For now, Faedo will go to work in minor-league camp. The Tigers want him to stretch out his arm after resting it for the past several months at the team’s behest.

“We just need him to get over there and start pitching,” Gardenhire told reporters, via the Detroit News. “We don’t need him sitting around and he doesn’t need to be sitting around here. He needs to go get in pitching shape. And that’s what we told him.”

If all goes according to plan, he’ll be back with the big club before long.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen