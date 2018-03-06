CBS 62Stephen Gage Berry, left' and Stoni Ann Blair. (Courtesy photos) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station […]
DETROIT (AP) – A group of Michigan residents wrongly accused of fraud while collecting unemployment benefits has won a key ruling in a lawsuit against companies that designed or managed the automated system.

The lawsuit in Detroit federal court also targets some key state officials who were associated with the state’s unemployment agency.

Thousands of people were falsely accused of cheating Michigan’s unemployment system. Some had to file for bankruptcy.

Federal Judge David Lawson last week said a lawsuit can go forward on a variety of constitutional claims. He says there was “no conceivable rational basis” for terminating benefits, even after learning that the automated anti-fraud system was a bust.

A lawsuit in state court was dismissed. Gov. Rick Snyder has talked about creating a fund for victims.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

