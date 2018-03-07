DETROIT (WWJ) – A reward of up to $2,500 is now being offered for tips in the case of two brothers, murdered in Detroit.

According to Crime Stoppers, 48-year-old Michael “Teague” Orblych and 54-year-old William “Troy” Orblych were fatally shot as they chased a pair of suspects from their home during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, in the 14800 block of Ashton St. near Eaton and Southfield Rd. on Detroit’s west side. That’s the Rosedale neighborhood.

Investigators say the brother were home in their basement, when their other brother and sister went outside to the car to retrieve some items. Their sister noticed two males crossing the street towards them.The two suspects approached them, announcing a robbery, and asked for their car keys. The suspects then forced the brother and sister into the back door of their home at gunpoint.

Investigators say when suspects heard the brothers running up the basement stairs, they fled out of the back door. The brothers ran after them and were gunned down by the suspects. They were taken by EMS to a local hospital where they died of their wounds.

“Teague” graduated from Cass Tech High School, and later earned his Masters of Library Science degree from Wayne State University. He was employed as a librarian at UofM Dearborn for 17 years, and enjoyed participating as a historical re-enactor with his brother.

“Troy” graduated from Redford High School, then attending Wayne State where he studied history. Along with historical reenacting, he enjoyed travel, and worked for five years as an assistant manager at Walmart in Livonia.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.