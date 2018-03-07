CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:CBS Sports, College Basketball, Final Four Predicitions, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The NCAA Tournament kicks off next week on Thursday and as always there is plenty of excitement as the 68 teams get to vie for a national championship. As with any year, there will be plenty of speculation and analysis about which teams could make a title run, which underdogs will pull upsets, and who could bow out of the tournament.

This year though, the favorites seem to be harder to figure out. Each time it’s felt like we have a read on who the best teams in the nation are, they take an unexpected loss. The consensus heading into the tournament seems to be that the field is more wide open than ever.

To delve further into this thinking, we headed over to CBS Sports/Turner Sports NCAA Tournament media day and caught up with various broadcasters and analysts to get their thoughts on which teams should be considered the favorites to make the trip to San Antonio. Take a look at the video above to find out who they chose!

