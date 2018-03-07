By: Evan Jankens

If there is one player frequently under fire within the Lions fanbase, it has to be tight end Eric Ebron.

Ebron was drafted 10th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft over players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday evening that the Lions got trade calls about Ebron at last week’s scouting combine, and the team was listening.

Ebron has 11 career touchdowns and his most receiving yards came in the 2016 season when he caught 61 passes for 711 yards.

A recent ESPN article that predicted where free agents will land this offseason had an interesting take on Jimmy Graham.

Per Field Yates:

Detroit. While Eric Ebron is currently scheduled to play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2018, the Lions could certainly use some depth at the position, and, frankly, Graham is a better player than Ebron. The team needs players who can beat man coverage. And while Graham isn’t as quick as he was earlier in his career, his 6-foot-7 frame makes him open even when he’s covered.

The Lions picked up Ebron’s $8.25 million option for 2018. It becomes guaranteed if Ebron is on the team’s roster when the new league year begins March 14.