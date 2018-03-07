Sports Illustrated has released its 2018 March Madness issue, which features four covers spotlighting potential 2018 NCAA tournament heroes with former NCAA legends and major college basketball moments portrayed in the background. Kansas’ Devonte’ Graham, Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr., Arizona’s Deandre Ayton, and Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins are each given a cover.

In a feature story this week, SI writer Jeremy Woo sits down with Arizona star and likely No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton to talk about the new generation of big men in college hoops and break down why they may be the key to winning championships.

+ Read “Valuable and Versatile, Arizona’s Deandre Ayton Leads College Basketball’s New Breed of Big Men,” by Jeremy Woo

SI is the one-stop-shop for all basketball news heading into the 2018 NCAA tournament. Learn how each bubble team can secure an NCAA bid, read about underrated players primed to be stars in March, and check out the exclusive trailer for SI TV’s first original sports documentary, “We Town,” which follows current Texas star Mo Bamba and Duke commit Cam Reddish as they seek back-to-back state titles during their 2016-17 high school season. “We Town” will be available to stream on SI TV starting March 9. Check back on SI.com for more college basketball content in the coming weeks.

SI’s 2018 March Madness covers are attached here for your use. Please cite Sports Illustrated and link back to SI.com with any coverage. This issue hits newsstands tomorrow.

