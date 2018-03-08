CBS 62(Photo by Domenic Centofanti/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer

A person familiar with the situation says Derrick Rose has agreed to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season.

The move will reunite Rose and Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced.

Minnesota technically becomes the 2011 NBA MVP’s fourth team in the last 11 months. Rose spent his first eight NBA years in Chicago, five with Thibodeau as his coach. He was with New York last season and started this season with Cleveland, but appeared in only 16 games with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland traded Rose to Utah, and the Jazz waived him before he played there. Rose joins a Timberwolves team bidding for its first postseason trip since 2004.
