Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Evgeny Svechnikov from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the first round (19th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov is in his second professional season and has recorded 22 points (7-15-22) and 56 penalty minutes in 52 games for Grand Rapids. After producing just five points (2-3-5) over the team’s first 26 games this season, Svechnikov has tallied 17 points (5-12-17) in 25 games since Dec. 30, including eight points (1-7-8) in his last 11 games. Svechnikov helped the Griffins climb back into the AHL’s playoff picture, as the team collected points in 24-of-28 games (21-4-0-3) from Dec. 22 to Feb. 28 to move into second place in the AHL’s Central Division prior to dropping their last two contests. Svechnikov won a Calder Cup with Grand Rapids as a rookie in 2016-17, ranking third on the team with 51 points (20-31-51) in 74 regular-season games and adding 12 points (5-7-12) in 19 postseason contests. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward finished fourth in AHL rookie scoring during the regular season and placed third in that category during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A native of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, Svechnikov also appeared in two games with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. He made his NHL debut on April 3, 2017 vs. Ottawa, scoring the shootout-deciding goal that night and recording four shots on goal in 13:08 average time on ice over his two games. Prior to his professional career, Svechnikov spent two seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and notched 157 points (64-93-157) and 167 penalty minutes in 105 games. He has also represented Russia several times on the international circuit, winning silver medals at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2013 World Junior A Challenge and the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

