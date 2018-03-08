(credit: istock)

INKSTER (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating after they say a 17-year-old was shot by his mother, at an in Inkster.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8 a.m., and detectives are now at the scene at the Canterbury Woods Apartments in the 600 block of Tobin, in the area of Beech Daly and Avondale.

The teenage victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said, and his mother has been arrested. A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, but police are calling it a “domestic violence situation.”

No names or further details have been released as an investigation continues.

Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story. [LISTEN LIVE!]