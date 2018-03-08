(credit: istock.com)

WARREN (WWJ) – An abandoned church building in Warren will now be torn down after sitting vacant for several years.

The City Council declared the unfinished building at Life Application Ministries Christian Church a nuisance to be demolished within 21 days.

Neighbors complained how the building, at Schoenherr and Masonic, attracted vagrants and rodents, with part of the siding being torn off by the wind.

The church reportedly bought another property and left the building vacant.

City Councilman Ron Papandrea said the city would foot the bill to tear down the building, saying the $50,000 price tag is nothing compared to the trouble caused.

“I would vote, every day of the week to spend $50,000 to knock that down,” Papandrea told WXYZ-TV.

Church officials have not yet commented on the city’s decision.