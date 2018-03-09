(credit: istock)

(WWJ) Extra patrols have been assigned to Summerfield High School after an 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly making threats at school.

Summerfield Schools Supt. John Hewitt said he has informed of the threats by several students who heard the student threaten the school. The threat happened sometime in the last 48 hours.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school, 17555 Ida West Rd., Petersburg, Friday. Hewitt met with the student and called the sheriff’s office.

The student was taken into custody by deputies.

District officials say the situation is under control.

Parents and staff were notified of the incident using the Honeywell Alert System.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the suspect.