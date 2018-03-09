DETROIT – The state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena, less than six months into operation, welcomed its 2 millionth guest on Thursday. Detroit Red Wings fan Becky Bell of Grosse Pointe, Mich., entered the turnstiles at the Meijer Entrance shortly before 7 p.m., ahead of Red Wings’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bell, who was accompanied by her husband, Robert, received a prize pack on behalf of the Red Wings and select sponsors, including a Red Wings autographed jersey, two tickets to the Detroit Tigers Home Opener, Bruno Mars and Hall & Oates concert tickets presented by 313 Presents, Little Caesars Pizza for one year, a Coca-Cola neon branded sign, dinner at MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Iridescence, a Meijer gift basket and more. Other sponsors contributing to the prizes included Carhartt, Dearborn Sausage, Uptime Energy, and EA Sports.

“We continue to receive an overwhelmingly positive response from fans about both the experience and the events at Little Caesars Arena, and this moment celebrates that success,” said Chris Granger, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., Group President for Sports and Entertainment. “This innovative facility continues to be a cornerstone of many great things happening in The District Detroit. We’re thrilled to provide guests with a world-class sports and entertainment experience every day right here in Detroit.”

Since its opening on Sept. 12, Little Caesars Arena has hosted 220 events, more than an event per day. The multi-purpose facility has been the home for 33 Red Wings regular season home games, 33 Pistons regular season contests, nearly 50 concerts and shows, and four combined college basketball and college hockey events, including the Hitachi College Basketball Showcase, Great Lakes Invitational, “Duel in the D” and the Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship 1st and 2nd Rounds will be held at Little Caesars Arena on March 16 and 18. The multi-purpose facility has also hosted more than 80 private events since opening.