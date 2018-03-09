YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating a mystery involving a missing man in Washtenaw County.

The Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old Matthew Urban has been missing since around 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he dropped a relative off at a business in the 2000 block of Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti. Urban never returned home, didn’t report to work and hasn’t used his phone, social media or bank accounts since, according to police.

The vehicle Urban was last seen driving, a silver Dodge Caravan, was located Thursday night by two passersby in the parking lot of the Washtenaw Community College’s Health and Fitness Center. Police have been searching around the fitness center and hospital grounds, but haven’t found any signs of Urban.

Urban is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall and 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, brown hiking boots, a green parka and carrying a gray/black nylon messenger bag.

Anyone who sees Urban, knows of his whereabouts or has any other information is asked to contact police at 734-994-2911 or 734-973-7711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.