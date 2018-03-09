Pistons Beat Bulls, Snap 4-Game Losing Streak

The Pistons (30-36) had lost 10 of 12 to fall five games out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Reggie Bullock added 21 points while Andre Drummond had 17 rebounds.

Chicago (22-43) had won two of three after a five-game losing streak. Cameron Payne led the Bulls with 17 points, while Kris Dunn was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.

The Pistons took their first lead of the game on two free throws by Griffin that put them ahead 49-47 with 1.1 seconds left in the first half. The Bulls had led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter.

Griffin had 15 points in the half, while Bullock added 10. Robin Lopez had nine for Chicago, but the Bulls starters were outscored 41-32 in the half.

Detroit took control of the game in the third quarter, starting the period with a 14-5 run that put them ahead 63-52. Griffin and Bullock combined for 10 points in the run.

Eric Moreland’s layup at the buzzer gave the Pistons a 73-62 lead going into the fourth quarter. Chicago never made a significant run from there.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Bobby Portis was called for a flagrant 1 foul early in the third quarter for hitting Drummond in the head on an attempted dunk. The Pistons didn’t score, as Drummond missed both free throws before Bullock missed a 3-pointer.

Pistons: Backup point guard Dwight Buycks missed the game with a sprained left ankle sustained while helping Reggie Jackson rehab his own ankle injury. . The Pistons only play two home games in the first 23 days of March due to the Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Pistons: At the Utah Jazz on Tuesday to start a six-game road trip.