Pistons Beat Bulls, Snap 4-Game Losing Streak
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:NBA, pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Detroit Pistons ended a four-game losing streak with a 99-83 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Pistons (30-36) had lost 10 of 12 to fall five games out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Reggie Bullock added 21 points while Andre Drummond had 17 rebounds.

Chicago (22-43) had won two of three after a five-game losing streak. Cameron Payne led the Bulls with 17 points, while Kris Dunn was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.

The Pistons took their first lead of the game on two free throws by Griffin that put them ahead 49-47 with 1.1 seconds left in the first half. The Bulls had led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter.

Griffin had 15 points in the half, while Bullock added 10. Robin Lopez had nine for Chicago, but the Bulls starters were outscored 41-32 in the half.

Detroit took control of the game in the third quarter, starting the period with a 14-5 run that put them ahead 63-52. Griffin and Bullock combined for 10 points in the run.

Eric Moreland’s layup at the buzzer gave the Pistons a 73-62 lead going into the fourth quarter. Chicago never made a significant run from there.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Bobby Portis was called for a flagrant 1 foul early in the third quarter for hitting Drummond in the head on an attempted dunk. The Pistons didn’t score, as Drummond missed both free throws before Bullock missed a 3-pointer.

Pistons: Backup point guard Dwight Buycks missed the game with a sprained left ankle sustained while helping Reggie Jackson rehab his own ankle injury. . The Pistons only play two home games in the first 23 days of March due to the Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Pistons: At the Utah Jazz on Tuesday to start a six-game road trip.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen