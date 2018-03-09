DETROIT (WWJ) – Before the start of ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ the film’s director, Ava DuVernay, appeared in a short introductory video. She took a few minutes to welcome everyone to the screening and also asked the audience if they could think back to when they were 11 or 12 years old, saying the movie is perfect for that age group, as well as for anyone who could use their imaginations to take themselves back to that point in time. And, yes, this movie is perfect for 11 and 12 years olds as well as the 11 or 12 year olds inside of us.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is the fantastical story of middle school student Meg Murry. She’s very close with her dad, a world-renowned physicist, who disappears mysteriously after discovering tessering, a wrinkling of time and space through which intergalactic travel is possible.

Meg’s younger brother, Charles Wallace, who’s exceptional in his own right, introduces Meg and one of her adventurous classmates to three out-of-this-world visitors: Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Whatsit.

The three Mrs., as they’re called, warn Meg that her father, who’s been missing for four years, is in grave danger.

Meg, who struggles with self confidence, wants nothing more than to have her dad back at home, so as she sees it, life can return to normal. She sees his return as the answer to all of her problems. But, even when the Mrs. tell Meg that they’re going to help her search for her father, she’s reluctant.

The obstacles and challenges that Meg faces while searching for her father begin to help her see herself differently. ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ uses spirituality, love, hope and so much more to help Meg realize her value and her place in the world. It’s a message that’s perfect for these troubled times.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is directed by Ava DuVernay. The film stars Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which; Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit; Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who; Storm Reid as Meg Murry; Levi Miller as Calvin; Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry; Michael Pena as Red; Zach Galifianakis as the Happy Medium and Chris Pine as Mr. Murry.

