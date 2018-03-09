DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today that they have agreed to terms with catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a Minor League deal, which includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Saltalamacchia, 32, appeared in 43 games between Triple A Buffalo and Toronto last season. In 33 games with Buffalo, Saltalamacchia hit .162 (18×111) with eight runs scored, six doubles, one home run and five RBI, while he batted .040 (1×25) with a run scored with the Blue Jays.

An 11-year veteran at the Major League level, Saltalamacchia has played with Atlanta (2007), Texas (2007-10), Boston (2010-13), Miami (2014-15), Arizona (2015), Detroit (2016) and Toronto (2017). In 890 games in the Majors, Saltalamacchia has hit .233 (662×2845) with 377 runs scored, 161 doubles, six triples, 110 home runs and 381 RBI. He has also played in 515 games at the Minor League level, batting .263 (472×1797) with 247 runs scored, 115 doubles, nine triples, 63 home runs and 263 RBI.

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, Saltalamacchia was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round (36th overall) of the 2003 MLB First-Year Player Draft.