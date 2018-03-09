DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are trying to track down two vans that were stolen from a dry cleaner in Detroit with some interesting cargo inside.

Police say the two, white cargo vans were sitting outside of Perfect Cleaners, on McNichols between Evergreen and Outer Drive, when they were taken around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The vans were carrying roughly 20 sets of police and firefighter uniforms from the cities of Novi and Farmington Hills.

Novi Police Chief David Malloy told WWJ he’s not that concerned about the uniforms; they don’t have any insignia, badges or holsters on them, so they’re basically just blue shirts and pants.

Police are still searching for the vehicles: a 2012 white GMC van, license plate “CE 82871,” and a 2015 white GMC van, license plate “DB 46109.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.