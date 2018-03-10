Troy City Manager Arraigned In Connection To Domestic Assault
TROY, Mich. (WWJ) – Troy City Manager Brian Kischnick was arraigned Saturday on assault and battery charges in Clawson, according to police.

Kischnick plead not guilty to the charges, according to a release from the Clawson Police Department. Bond was set at $5,000, with no contact with the victim, the release said.

After returning home from dinner, Kischnick allegedly got into an argument with a woman, tackled her to the ground, then pushed her back down when she attempted to get up. The incident took place in the 700 block of S. Chocolay Ave. Friday around 10 p.m., according to the news release.

“The officers determined that a crime of domestic assault and battery had taken place,” the police department said in a release. “The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Troy Lockup for lodging until his arraignment in the morning.”

According to a story by the Detroit Free Press, Kischnick has been in a little trouble before:

In 2016, the Free Press reported Kischnick came under scrutiny when the Troy City Council hired a labor lawyer to conduct an internal investigation of rumors that he was abusing his position.

Later that year, Troy released a limited public report about Kischnick that outlined:

  • He caused a car accident while driving a city car in Clawson.
  • He failed to file a mandatory report about it yet had the city pay $1,000 for the other driver’s damages — a bill he later agreed to pay himself.
  • He charged the city for personal meals and cellphone accessories he should’ve paid for.
  • He often drove a “pool car,” a Jeep Grand Cherokee, while also receiving a $425 monthly allowance for his own car.
  • He approved major city purchases that should’ve come to the council for a vote.

But in a slim 4-3 vote, the majority of council members voted at a contentious meeting in late 2016 to block releasing to the public the entirety of labor lawyer’s report of the internal investigation.

Troy Mayor Dane Slater has scheduled a special city council meeting to discuss the matter. It is set for Sunday at 4 p.m.

