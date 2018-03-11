SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) – A free program designed to teach people how to spot tornadoes and other severe weather conditions is being offered at the Southfield Public Library.

Reservations are being taken for the Sky Warn Spotter Training scheduled March 26 in the library’s auditorium.

Instruction will be given on cloud features leading to tornadoes and cloud features not leading to tornadoes. The class also covers what information to report, how to report it and basic severe weather safety.

Sky Warn seeks to expand networks of spotters by encouraging the widest possible participation in tornado warning programs.

Southfield Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director William Johns says trained spotters remain essential to the National Weather Service warning process and that more trained eyes are needed during severe weather events.

