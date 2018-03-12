CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Madre London, Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 07: Madre London #28 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after scoring with teammate Luke Campbell #62 during the second quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Running back Madre London has tweeted that he’s transferring from Michigan State to Tennessee.

London said via Twitter that “with much consideration, I have officially committed to the University of Tennessee. #GoVols #RockyTop.”

London had tweeted last month that he plans to graduate from Michigan State in May and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

London ran for 304 yards on 83 carries last season. His most productive season came as a redshirt freshman in 2015, when he rushed for 500 yards on 119 attempts.

Tennessee lost its leading rusher from last season when John Kelly decided to bypass his senior season to enter the NFL draft . Tennessee returns Ty Chandler, who ran for 305 yards on 71 carries last season.

The Volunteers also bring back Carmin Fils-aime, who ran for 215 and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said last week that Fils-aime would be working out at cornerback rather than running back for the first part of spring practice.

London would become the second graduate transfer to join Tennessee’s offensive backfield. Tennessee already has announced the addition of former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst , who started seven games for the Cardinal last season before getting replaced by K.J. Costello.

Chryst will join a quarterback competition that also includes Jarrett Guarantano, Will McBride and incoming freshman JT Shrout. This past season, Guarantano started six games as a redshirt freshman and McBride made one start as a true freshman.

Tennessee is trying to bounce back from a 4-8 season in which it set a school record for losses and failed to win a single Southeastern Conference game.
