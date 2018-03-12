WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (C) joins his teammates for a celebration of their World Series victory in the East Room of the White House March 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. In praising the team, U.S. President Donald Trump talked about Hurricane Harvey and the city and the team's resilience in the face of the storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is honoring the Houston Astros for winning the World Series.

The Astros used Monday’s day off from spring training in Florida to fly to Washington for the White House ceremony. Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 last year to claim the franchise’s first World Series title. Trump calls it “one of the greatest baseball games anybody’s ever seen.”

Visits to the White House by champion sports teams once were highly anticipated, but they have become politically fraught in the age of Trump.

Roadtripin’ with #bae A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

🇺🇸 A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

More than two dozen New England Patriots stayed away when the Super Bowl-winning team visited in 2017. Several had cited political reasons beforehand.

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors avoided the White House on a trip to Washington last month.

