(credit: istock)

(WWJ) The Madison Heights fire department is investigating an early morning house fire that sent a man and his mother to the hospital.

The two, who escaped before firefighters made it to the scene, suffered smoke inhalation and one is being treated for a minor burn.

There are reports that the man’s son was also in the home and escaped, but that is not confirmed.

A department spokesman says the cause involves a number of oxygen tanks in the home that somehow came in contact with flames.

There were several explosions reported. The house on West Hudson near I-75 is uninhabitable, official said.