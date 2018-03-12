(credit: istock)

(WWJ) The Madison Heights fire department is investigating an early morning house fire that sent a man and his mother to the hospital.

The two, who escaped before firefighters made it to the scene, suffered smoke inhalation and one is being treated for a minor burn.

There are reports that the man’s son was also in the home and escaped, but that is not confirmed.

A department spokesman says the cause involves a number of oxygen tanks in the home that somehow came in contact with flames.

There were several explosions reported. The house on West Hudson near I-75 is uninhabitable, official said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen