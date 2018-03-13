Dreamstime

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ) – The popular Kalahari Waterpark Resort in northwest Ohio is closed to the public after five people were injured in an accident.

Authorities said a portion of a ventilation shaft — a large piece of the air conditioning duct, roughly 3 feet in diameter — came crashing down from the ceiling into the indoor wave pool and an adjacent kiddie pool, Monday afternoon.

The Erie County Sheriff said two people were taken to a local hospital, while others declined treatment. According to a witness, at least two children were hurt, one of whom appeared to have a bloody arm.

Sheriff Eric Sigsworth said the water park will remain closed until engineers and state officials complete their inspections and provide clearance for it to reopen.

Kalahari released the following statement:

“Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ top priority is the safety and security of our guests. Earlier this afternoon [March 12], there was an isolated incident in the indoor waterpark where a piece of HVAC ductwork fell from the ceiling. At this time, we know that three guests and two associates sustained minor injuries. The guests declined transport and the associates were voluntarily transported for medical care and treated and released. Kalahari’s extensive and thorough safety protocols assisted in identifying the issue and evacuating the waterpark immediately. The waterpark is currently closed, as engineers, staff and officials are on site conducting an investigation to determine what caused the break. The waterpark will re-open when all safety regulations are not only met, but exceeded.”

No estimation for a reopening date or time was released.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.