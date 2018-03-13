DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the first quarter against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

By PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he has no doubt he could coach the men’s basketball team and enjoy it.

But the 63-year-old Auriemma says at his age, he has no interest in starting over as a men’s coach.

UConn fired Kevin Ollie on Saturday after a second consecutive losing season. Auriemma’s name has been among those mentioned as a possible successor. His teams have won 11 NCAA titles.

The Hall of Famer, who coached his son’s AAU team more than a decade ago, addressed the issue Monday night after his undefeated team was again picked as the top seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Auriemma says being successful as the men’s coach would hinge on recruiting top players who want to be coached.

