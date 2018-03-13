CBS 62Michael Imperioli, Jon Michael Hill, James McDaniel and Aisha Hinds star in the police drama "Detroit 1-8-7." (Credit: ABC) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Michael Imperioli, Jon Michael Hill, James McDaniel and Aisha Hinds star in the police drama "Detroit 1-8-7." (Credit: ABC) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, […]
97.1 The TicketMichael Imperioli, Jon Michael Hill, James McDaniel and Aisha Hinds star in the police drama "Detroit 1-8-7." (Credit: ABC) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Michael Imperioli, Jon Michael Hill, James McDaniel and Aisha Hinds star in the police drama "Detroit 1-8-7." (Credit: ABC) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, […]
Filed Under:Geno Auriemma
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the first quarter against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

By PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he has no doubt he could coach the men’s basketball team and enjoy it.

But the 63-year-old Auriemma says at his age, he has no interest in starting over as a men’s coach.

UConn fired Kevin Ollie on Saturday after a second consecutive losing season. Auriemma’s name has been among those mentioned as a possible successor. His teams have won 11 NCAA titles.

The Hall of Famer, who coached his son’s AAU team more than a decade ago, addressed the issue Monday night after his undefeated team was again picked as the top seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Auriemma says being successful as the men’s coach would hinge on recruiting top players who want to be coached.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen