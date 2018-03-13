MIAMI (AP) — Veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been released after one disappointing season with the Miami Dolphins.

The move announced Tuesday had been expected. Timmons went AWOL on the eve of last year’s opener, was briefly suspended and played poorly when he returned.

He signed a $12 million, two-year contract in 2017 after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His departure clears $5.5 million in cap space for Miami.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)