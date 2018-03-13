CBS 62Michael Imperioli, Jon Michael Hill, James McDaniel and Aisha Hinds star in the police drama "Detroit 1-8-7." (Credit: ABC) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
MIAMI (AP) — Veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been released after one disappointing season with the Miami Dolphins.

The move announced Tuesday had been expected. Timmons went AWOL on the eve of last year’s opener, was briefly suspended and played poorly when he returned.

He signed a $12 million, two-year contract in 2017 after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His departure clears $5.5 million in cap space for Miami.
