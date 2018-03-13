CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that beginning with the 2018 season, Comerica Park will feature a new and enhanced netting system, extending past the dugouts and down the baselines. The enhanced netting covers a much greater area and is some of the thinnest in baseball, reflecting our commitment to providing a fan-friendly, safe and enjoyable experience at a Tigers game.

Based on Major League Baseball’s recommendation for extended netting, and on the ballclub’s own research, netting will now run from behind home plate through section 140 on the third base line, and section 116 on the first base line. The new netting is 20 percent narrower, increasing transparency and providing an enhanced view, particularly behind home plate. All netting will be approximately 30-feet high from the playing surface,

The Tigers reviewed multiple colors and gauges of netting to increase transparency and provide unobtrusive viewing for fans. The new netting material measures in at just 1.2mm, and will significantly improve sightlines for those seats previously behind netting. The prior netting at Comerica Park had a width of 1.52mm.

Today’s announcement was initially communicated via a letter sent to Tigers season ticket holders, which can be found at Tigers.com/Netting.

Club officials made the following statements:

Al Avila, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager

“We went through the right process in that we did our research and analyzed the data, all of which went into making this decision, and we are fully aligned with Major League Baseball’s recommendation. As part of our study, we looked at other MLB stadiums, and at college baseball stadiums that have extended netting to the foul poles. We made a sound choice to enhance safety and the fan experience.”

Duane McLean, Executive Vice President of Business Operations

“Once Major League Baseball made their recommendation, we were diligent in identifying the most advanced technology with regards to extended netting and the viewing of the game. We also researched and analyzed spray charts and scatter plots of where foul balls and batted balls enter the stands. We remain committed to ensuring a fan friendly and safe environment for all to enjoy a Tigers game.”

