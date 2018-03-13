(credit: istock)

GROSSE POINTE SHORES (WWJ) – It’s perfectly legal to drive an old police car picked up from auction, but making it look like the real deal is not.

Police in Grosse Pointe Shores pulled a man over driving what looked like a Michigan State Police trooper’s car at first glance. It was discovered the car was also equipped with flashing lights, a hood sign and the blue paint for patrol cars.

While investigators don’t think the man was trying to impersonate a police officer, his car was impounded due to lack of insurance and the illegal flashing lights.

G P Shores Police stopped one of our old police cars today. It is easy to see how this car could have fooled a driver that they were a real state trooper. If you don't believe the vehicle stopping you is real, call 911, turn on your flashers, and don't stop until its confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Uxh5IdEdSH — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 12, 2018

If you’re suspicious about the police officer who is trying to pull you over, officials say turn on your emergency flashers, call 911 and don’t stop until it’s confirmed.