(credit: istock)
GROSSE POINTE SHORES (WWJ) – It’s perfectly legal to drive an old police car picked up from auction, but making it look like the real deal is not.
Police in Grosse Pointe Shores pulled a man over driving what looked like a Michigan State Police trooper’s car at first glance. It was discovered the car was also equipped with flashing lights, a hood sign and the blue paint for patrol cars.
While investigators don’t think the man was trying to impersonate a police officer, his car was impounded due to lack of insurance and the illegal flashing lights.
If you’re suspicious about the police officer who is trying to pull you over, officials say turn on your emergency flashers, call 911 and don’t stop until it’s confirmed.