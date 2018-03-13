CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
(credit: istock)

SHEPHARD, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after the Isabella County Sheriff accidentally left his gun in a locker room bathroom at a mid-Michigan elementary school.

Shephard Police Chief Luke Sawyer says a student at Shepherd Middle School found the loaded weapon before class on Monday and reported it. As it turned out, Sheriff Michael Main had set down and forgot what he calls his “back up gun” when he used the bathroom to change into his uniform for an event.

While no one was injured, Sawyer admits that this could have ended in tragedy. “It definitely could. I mean, you have an unsecured firearm; it definitely could’ve,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

Main has since apologized and says he is devastated by his mistake. Some upset parents have been flooding social media with complaints, it’s not yet clear whether or not the sheriff will face charges.

“You know, it is what it is,” Sawyer told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “It happened, and now we are dealing with it.”

“I just got done speaking to our middle school students. We have a parent assembly tonight — it was already pre-planned. We’re talking about, with the issues in Florida and with the school shootings, we’re talking about safety.”

Sawyer added that he does not believe that the incident should play into the debate about armed guards or teachers in schools. “Honestly, I don’t think those two have anything to do with each other. I think that this was an isolated incident that was a huge mistake,” he said.

Sawyer said an investigation is ongoing and he will turn his findings over to the prosecutor’s office when it is complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen