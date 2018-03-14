CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 07: Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball as Craig Robertson #52 of the New Orleans Saints defends during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have agreed to a contract with veteran running back Jonathan Stewart, who was released by the Carolina Panthers after 10 seasons.

The Giants announced the deal on Tuesday night. Terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Stewart is Carolina’s all-time leading rusher with 7,318 yards, and his 51 rushing touchdowns rank second in team history.

He immediately becomes the most accomplished running back on New York’s roster. Orleans Darkwa, who led the Giants in rushing last season, is a free agent. Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins are also on the roster.

“I am very pleased that we were able to make Jonathan a New York Football Giant,” general manager Dave Gettleman, who previously had the same job with Carolina, said in a statement. “He is a quality runner with power and speed and brings a veteran, professional presence to our locker room. He’s a terrific addition for us at this time.”

Stewart was the 13th overall selection in the 2008 draft. His best season was in 2009, when he rushed for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

