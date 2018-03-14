CBS 62(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: […]
97.1 The Ticket(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Eric Ebron
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Eric Ebron #85 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a two point conversion reception by quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Allen Park, Mich. – The Lions announced today that they have released tight end Eric Ebron.

Ebron’s $8.25 million option for 2018, which the Lions picked up last offseason, was set to become fully guaranteed at the start of the new league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. By releasing Ebron before then, the team clears his salary off its books and saves about $7.7 million in cap space.

The Lions tried hard to find a taker for Ebron before last season’s trade deadline amid his disappointing first half, but nothing came to fruition. The mercurial tight end rebounded in the second half, but it appears the team never intended to bring him back for 2018.

It was either trade him before the start of the new league year or release him. When the former route turned into a dead end, the Lions chose the latter.

Ebron, 24, was a frequent target of fan frustration during his four years in Detroit. Part of this stemmed from the fact the Lions chose him in the 2014 draft over the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald.

That was no fault of Ebron’s, but he didn’t help his cause with his cocky, often flippant demeanor. His production also stalled in 2017 after a career year in 2016. Ebron caught 53 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The ire toward Ebron came to a head midway through the 2017 season when he was booed lustily in a home loss to the Steelers. It happened just two days before the trade deadline, and Ebron was asked afterward how he’d feel if he had played his final game with the Lions.

“I think I left a pretty good mark. If I get the opportunities, then I make plays. If not, it is what it is. I mean, they boo me the hell off the field anyway,” he said.

Earlier in the season, Ebron said he understood where the fans were coming from.

“I take it as motivation. You guys aren’t booing me because I’m an awful player or shouldn’t be, you guys are booing me because you expect more from me. And I expect more from myself,” he said.

The Lions also saw tight end Darren Fells depart in free agency on Wednesday. At the moment, the tight ends on their roster are Michael Roberts, a fourth round pick in last year’s draft, and Hakeem Valles, a 2017 free agent pick-up from the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Detroit is high on Roberts’ potential, but the loss of Ebron creates a serious void at tight end. Despite his inconsistency, Ebron possessed high-end athleticism and valuable expereince within the Lions’ offense.

Current free agents include Martellus Bennett, Tyler Eifert and Austin Seferian-Jenkins. The team could also look to add a tight end in the draft, but they have to supplement the position somehow before the 2018 season.

Stay tuned for the latest information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen