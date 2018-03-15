CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Feb 8, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off free agency by signing former Philadelphia Eagles run-stopper Beau Allen to a three-year, $15 million contract.

Allen joins the Bucs after spending the past four seasons with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

In Tampa Bay, Allen fills a need for help at defensive tackle created by the release of Chris Baker and loss of Clinton McDonald, who became an unrestricted free agent.

Allen entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2014. The 6-foot-3, 327-pound tackle appeared in 63 games, with eight starts, and two sacks and 10 tackles for losses over four seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles led the league in run defense in 2017, limiting opponents to 79.2 yards per game. The Bucs ranked 23rd against run, yielding 117.5 yards per game.
