SOUTHGATE (WWJ) – A mother was handcuffed in the parking lot of a metro Detroit Sam’s Club after her toddler was found alone inside a car.

A shopper at the Southgate Sam’s Club, along Northline Road near I-75, noticed the child in the back seat of a car in the parking lot around 6 p.m. and called 911. Police arrived along with a tow truck and were able to enter the car while an officer located the mother inside the store.

The mother reportedly told police the child was asleep when she arrived, so she decided not to wake her up and left the baby in the car while she went inside to shop.

Reports say the child could have been in the car for up to an hour. The temperature Wednesday was 32 degrees.

Video of the incident has circulated on social media, showing the woman being placed in handcuffs. (Click here to view. Note: Contains some explicit language)

The woman is expected to face charges.

The child was unharmed.