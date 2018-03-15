COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – No children were hurt, authorities say, but one person was taken to a local hospital following a crash involving a loaded school bus in Oakland County.

According to officials at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a car was “blinded by the sun” and didn’t see that a Huron Valley Schools bus had stopped with its flashers on Wixom Road near Charms in Commerce Township.

Tipster Richard George of Milford called WWJ Newsradio 950 to report that a large number of first responders, fire trucks, an ambulance and deputies were on the scene, Thursday morning.

“There was a school bus that was eastbound, it was off to the right-hand shoulder and they had a number, I don’t know if all, but a number of the children were outside of the bus,” Milford said.

District official told WWJ that none of the kids, who were on their way to school at Country Oaks Elementary, were injured.

Sheriff’s officials said there were no injuries to the bus driver either, but the driver of the car was taken to Providence Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

An investigating is ongoing.