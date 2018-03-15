istockphoto

LANSING (WWJ) – With green beer on tap, and lots of it, Michigan State Police are reminding motorists to make safe driving choices this weekend.

This Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, troopers will join their counterparts from across the country in the international traffic safety initiative, Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts).

“We encourage everyone to celebrate safely this St. Patrick’s Day,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “As always, our troopers are taking a zero tolerance approach to those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

The enforcement period begins at on March 17 12:01 a.m., and will end at 11:59 p.m.

So, before metro Detroiters head out to take place in festivities, they’re urged to pick a designated driver or make a plan to use to ride service such as Uber or Lyft.

Operation C.A.R.E. began in 1977 as a collaborative effort between the MSP and the Indiana State Police, and is one of the nation’s longest-running traffic safety initiatives. It focuses on deterring the three main causes of highway fatalities: aggressive driving, impaired driving and failure to use occupant restraints.

State police and highway patrol agencies from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Quebec Police Force and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be participating in this lifesaving traffic safety initiative. Operation C.A.R.E. also includes participation from police agencies affiliated with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).