DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit native Christian Allen is making waves in Tinseltown showing, off his designs during LA Fashion Week, which kicked off Friday.

Allen is the Creative Director for high-fashion line YeKim, and has built a successful career dressing Hollywood stars.

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Vickie Thomas caught up with him in Beverly Hills.

“I came here because some of my major clients — I’m a stylist and a costume designer  — and one of my major clients DeRay Davis for a new show called ‘Joking Off’ with MTV,” Allen said. “So I came out here for that, and since then he’s got more work, more shows.”

Allen may be living the dream but says it hasn’t always been easy.

“I lost my way for a second, didn’t know what I wanted to do in life; and then when I figured it out, I moved to New York,” Allen said. “Then after New York, it taught my the industry, I went back into the industry. I studied and backed my way into wardrobing and styling, which is my love.”

