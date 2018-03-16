CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under:Alicia Vikander, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s a lot of excitement surrounding ‘Tomb Raider’, and for good reason. Not only is the movie named after the immensely popular video game franchise, Angelina Jolie starred in the original Tomb Raider movie in 2001, which did extremely well at the worldwide box office.

Now, nearly 17 years later, Alicia Vikander takes on the title role of Lara Croft, the daughter of wealthy businessman and adventurer, Richard Croft. It’s been seven years since Croft was last seen, when he left his home in London in search of the ancient tomb Himiko on a forgotten island far off the coast of Japan.

Lara refuses to accept what everyone has been telling her for years: that her father is no longer alive. And just when it appears that she has accepted that her father isn’t coming back, and she’s preparing to sign papers declaring him dead, she’s handed a puzzle that could hold the key to his whereabouts.

Lara sets off in search of her father; a journey that pits her against seemingly impossible odds. From the time she leaves home and arrives in Hong Kong looking for the man who was with her father when he went missing, to her journey to the island Yamatai and Himiko’s tomb, this movie is full of nonstop action.

While in Hong Kong, we see Lara utilizing her fighting skills; running for her life on Yamatai; and using her finely-tuned skills with a bow and arrow. But, in addition to her physical skills, she also needs her mental aptitude to solve difficult puzzles with mere moments to spare.

Yes, ‘Tomb Raider’ is definitely worth a trip to the movies. And that’s where I’ll see you: at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

