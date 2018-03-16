Nov 23, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Kenny Wiggins (79) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Dallas Cowboys 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent G Kenny Wiggins. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Wiggins comes to Detroit after spending the past four seasons (2014-17) with the Chargers. He started all 16 games in 2017, helping Los Angeles finish with an NFL-low 18 sacks as the Chargers led the League in passing yards per game (276.9).

After originally entering the NFL in 2011 with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Fresno State, Wiggins has played in 45 career games (25 starts).