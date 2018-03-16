ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks around on the field in warm ups before a college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When you need a quarterback, it’s always best to start out early.

A report out of the Jackson Sun says that Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have offered 8th grader Ty Simpson a scholarship.

Ty, who’s an eighth-grader at Martin Middle School, couldn’t believe it. Ty had tweeted out videos showing him going through footwork and throwing drills. It peaked Harbaugh’s interest, and Ty visited Michigan. What came next shocked even him: Harbaugh extended an offer for the 2022 quarterback.

Blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Michigan #gowolverines #2022 pic.twitter.com/nNKDLZWL92 — Ty Simpson (@tysimpson510151) March 6, 2018

“I really didn’t believe it at first,” Ty said. “I was like oh, he’s just being nice because he knows my dad and I was like they aren’t going to offer me, but I went up there a visit and it was crazy and (they) happened to offer me, so it was a crazy day.”

The 15-year-old Simpson is 6’1″ and 170 pounds.

Michigan is hoping that transfer Shea Patterson will be ready to play this season as they are waiting on a waiver from the NCAA.

In the meantime, Michigan fans can start getting anxious for a QB that may play in 2023.