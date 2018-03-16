CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks around on the field in warm ups before a college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When you need a quarterback, it’s always best to start out early.

A report out of the Jackson Sun says that Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have offered 8th grader Ty Simpson a scholarship.

Ty, who’s an eighth-grader at Martin Middle School, couldn’t believe it. Ty had tweeted out videos showing him going through footwork and throwing drills.

It peaked Harbaugh’s interest, and Ty visited Michigan.

What came next shocked even him: Harbaugh extended an offer for the 2022 quarterback.

“I really didn’t believe it at first,” Ty said. “I was like oh, he’s just being nice because he knows my dad and I was like they aren’t going to offer me, but I went up there a visit and it was crazy and (they) happened to offer me, so it was a crazy day.”

The 15-year-old Simpson is 6’1″ and 170 pounds.

Michigan is hoping that transfer Shea Patterson will be ready to play this season as they are waiting on a waiver from the NCAA.

In the meantime, Michigan fans can start getting anxious for a QB that may play in 2023.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen