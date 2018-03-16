(credit: dreamstime)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

On Saturday, everyone gets to have a little luck o’ the Irish because businesses across metro Detroit are offering specials and deals in celebration of St. Paddy’s Day.

Arby’s: Mint Chocolate Shake, topped with Andes candy pieces

Baskin Robbins: Get a free sample of Mint Chip ‘n Oreo Cookie Milkshake (from 3 – 7 p.m only)

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get green bagels and save $2 off a bundle (13 bagels and 2 tubs of cream cheese) with a coupon

Cracker Barrel: The restaurant is serving up corned beef and cabbage through March 17

Domino’s: Buy one pizza at regular menu price and get one free (online carryout orders only)

Dunkin Donuts: Try the new Mint Brownie Donut and wash it down with a Girl Scouts Thin Mints Frozen Chocolate

Krispy Kreme: Their delicious glazed doughnuts have gone green through March 17

McDonalds: Get a small Shamrock Shake for just $2

Sonic: St. Patrick’s Day is also National Corn Dog Day — Get corn dogs for 50 cents all day Saturday

This last one isn’t food, but could be kind of fun — Ancestry.com: Trace your roots and get free access to Irish ancestor records online.