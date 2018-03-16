(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you have a Toys “R” Us gift card in your wallet, you better get shopping!

The toy company announced Thursday it was going out of business and closing 740 stores across the U.S.

Toys “R” Us says that gift cards will be valid through the next 30 days, until April 15. The cards won’t be exchanged for cash value so if you want to use them, you better act fast.

In the meantime, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is warning residents to beware of online donations and crowdfunding pages trying to buy your unused gift cards. Beware of anyone who claims they can help you retrieve your Toys “R” Us order from a store for a fee, or any crowdfunding pages looking to raise money for an item they lost. Only communicate with a designated bankruptcy trustee.

Concerned customers can visit the Better Business Bureau’s report on Toys “R” Us where updates will be posted as more information becomes available.