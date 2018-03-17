(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – The first of five Detroit police officers who pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for sending abandoned and stolen vehicles to a collision shop has been sentenced in the case.

Anthony Careathers, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to two-years in prison on one count of extortion.

Authorities say Careathers accepted cash payments from the owner of a Detroit collision shop in exchange for referring abandoned vehicles to that shop for repairs. He also allegedly warned the business owner of law enforcement activity.

Careathers is the first officer to be sentenced in the case. The others awaiting sentencing or a trial are:

James Robertson, 45 — pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion

Jamil Martin, 46 — pleaded guilty to one count of extortion

Martin Tutt, 29 — pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion

Charles Wills, 52 — pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion

Deonne Dotson, 45 — still awaiting trial

All are accused of using their positions as police officers to get cash for steering cars to certain shops.

“The vast majority of Detroit Police Officers are courageous, dedicated public servants, but unfortunately these defendants are an exception to that rule,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement.

Each of extortion charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. All defendants remain free on bond.