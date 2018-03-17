CBS 62LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Pelas attends OK! Magazine's Pre-GRAMMY Event at Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Baker/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV […]
WWJ Newsradio 950 – WWJNewsradio.comLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Pelas attends OK! Magazine's Pre-GRAMMY Event at Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Baker/Getty Images) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJnewsradio.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather […]
97.1 The TicketLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Pelas attends OK! Magazine's Pre-GRAMMY Event at Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Baker/Getty Images)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Pelas attends OK! Magazine's Pre-GRAMMY Event at Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Baker/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the […]
(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – The first of five Detroit police officers who pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for sending abandoned and stolen vehicles to a collision shop has been sentenced in the case.

Anthony Careathers, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to two-years in prison on one count of extortion.

Authorities say Careathers accepted cash payments from the owner of a Detroit collision shop in exchange for referring abandoned vehicles to that shop for repairs. He also allegedly warned the business owner of law enforcement activity.

Careathers is the first officer to be sentenced in the case. The others awaiting sentencing or a trial are:

  • James Robertson, 45 — pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion
  • Jamil Martin, 46 — pleaded guilty to one count of extortion
  • Martin Tutt, 29 — pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion
  • Charles Wills, 52 — pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion
  • Deonne Dotson, 45 — still awaiting trial

All are accused of using their positions as police officers to get cash for steering cars to certain shops.

“The vast majority of Detroit Police Officers are courageous, dedicated public servants, but unfortunately these defendants are an exception to that rule,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement.

Each of extortion charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. All defendants remain free on bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen