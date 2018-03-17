Little Caesars new Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza (credit: CBSDetroit.com)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Your bracket may be busted, but your wallet won’t be!

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first #16 seed in history to beat a #1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, upsetting Virginia 74-54 Friday night.

Their victory wasn’t just historic — but it earned you a free pizza lunch on Monday.

Little Caesars is giving away one free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to every “family” (defined as parents, children, siblings and spouse) that comes into a participating store between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2. To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1 p.m. If you place your order after 1 p.m. local time, even if you were in line at 1 p.m., the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled.

The HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo includes four Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza slices and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.