SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A Southfield man accused of stealing the identities of more than 1,000 people could spend the next 70 years behind bars.

Reggie Jackson, 31, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to several charges, including wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Jackson admitted to using the United State Postal Service website to change addresses of unknowing victims and have their mail rerouted to addresses he controlled. He also opened credit card and cell phone accounts under the victims’ names.

Prosecutors say Jackson had dozens of counterfeit drivers’ licenses in his possession. In total, authorities say he victimized more than 1,000 people, stealing their names, addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers.

According to court records, Jackson obtained the personal information of his victims through illegal websites, as well as patient records for Camelot Hall Convalescent Center in Livonia, and Sheffield Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Detroit.

Jackson faces a maximum penalty of 72 years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 26.

If you believe you are a victim of Jackson’s scheme, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-702-0553.

