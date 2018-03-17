CBS 62LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Pelas attends OK! Magazine's Pre-GRAMMY Event at Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Baker/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – The force is strong at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The museum will be hosting a massive exhibit featuring more than 60 costumes from the first seven movies in the Star Wars saga. “Star Wars and the Power of Costume” runs May 20 to Sept. 30, 2018.

Visitors will get an up-close look at costumes of some of the most beloved—and infamous—characters in cinema history, among them Queen Amidala, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Stormtroopers, Chewbacca, Han Solo, X-wing Pilots and Droids, including C-3PO and R2-D2.

In addition to the costumes, more than 150 pieces and sketches document the creative process, encompassing the essence of George Lucas’ vision and the exciting challenge of translating his iconic characters into a dynamic reality.

“This exhibition allows visitors to explore the creative processes behind the art of costume design, while discovering the unexpected ways in which these works relate to art from the DIA’s collection,” Salvador-Salort-Pons, DIA director, said in a statement. “It also connects directly with our Detroit Film Theatre program, which has shared the art of film with hundreds of thousands of visitors over its 42-year history.”

Visitors can watch the designers and actors through several videos and experience the processes of concept artists and costume designers through interactive opportunities. Interpretation of cultural and historic context by Smithsonian scholars is also part of the experience.

Tickets for the exhibit cost $19 Tuesday-Thursday and $24 Friday-Sunday. Youth tickets, ages 6-17, are $7. Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents receive a $5 per ticket discount. Tickets go on sale April 1 at dia.org/StarWars or by calling 313-833-4005.

