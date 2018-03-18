CBS 62(Photo Credit: Thinkstock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
Filed Under:Fatal Accident

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A 25-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained during an accident Saturday night in Roseville.

According to police the Madison Heights man was crossing Gratiot Avenue northbound near Martin Road around 9 p.m. against the light and was hit by a car driven by a 58-year-old Waterford man.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was questioned and released from the scene – police do not believe the driver was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. It is not known if the victim in this accident was under the influence of any substance –police state that toxicology reports are pending.

Authorities state a full report will be forwarded to prosecutors to determine – what, if any, charges will be faced by the driver in this incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have any information that could assist to please contact the Roseville Police at 586-447-4483.

