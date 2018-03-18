CBS 62Gregory Walker at left; Lillian Roberts, center and Earnest Coleman. (Booking photos) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is […]
WWJ Newsradio 950 – WWJNewsradio.comGregory Walker at left; Lillian Roberts, center and Earnest Coleman. (Booking photos) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJnewsradio.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. Find us on wwjnewsradio.com. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. […]
97.1 The TicketGregory Walker at left; Lillian Roberts, center and Earnest Coleman. (Booking photos)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Gregory Walker at left; Lillian Roberts, center and Earnest Coleman. (Booking photos) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market […]
(credit: istock)

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) – A former teacher is donating funds she received in a settlement with a Michigan charter school to organizations that work to curtail domestic violence.

The Bay City Times reports that Mika Yamamoto filed the suit in 2017 against Renaissance Public School Academy, Principal Lisa Bergman and Michigan Educational Personnel Services over alleged First Amendment violations and racial discrimination.

Court records say Yamamoto gave a speech in November about domestic violence and discrimination against women. The lawsuit alleged that Yamamoto was suspended and then fired from her position as a fifth grade teacher after the speech. Yamamoto is an Asian American and had been employed at the school since August 2016.

Yamamoto says she donated $30,000 of the $45,000 settlement to A Safe Place, an Illinois-based organization that addresses domestic violence.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen