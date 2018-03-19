(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



When an organization has a great manager at the helm leading the way, success can be almost guaranteed. A great manager makes sure all aspects of the business are maintained and run smoothly. They put the proper people in the right places, and make sure they have adequate tools and training to help ensure success.

The development of employees into great managers can be a valuable asset for retaining top talent within an organization. When you invest in developing from inside your organization, you create a smarter, more productive workforce. According to Dr. Michael Crant at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, understanding the ingredients of how to become an effective leader is important to new managers seeking to improve their skills. Focusing on the best practices, and improving on them throughout your career, is key to becoming a successful manager. Here are some of the best practices used to develop great managers.



Get involved more and often

According to the Dr. Crant, supervisors that are active, rather than passive or reactive, are more involved because they want to make a difference. These are characteristics of effective employees that will develop into great managers. Forbes.com findings also revealed that employees that volunteer for “assignments as developmental, while those who are assigned regard the task as hard labor,” are more inclined to improved development growth. These are the employees who excel and develop into great managers within organizations.



Recognition is the golden key to enlightenment

Development without recognition is like getting an A on a test without ever being told. According to Forbes.com, “When leaders are more effective at recognition, their employees feel more positive about their development.” Recognition creates a positive work environment and a more productive one when employees can expect a reward for stellar performance in the workplace. Recognizing your top talent also perpetuates others to perform. Building on a valuable skillset can provide future training to other team members who show leadership qualities, further building a stronger management team within your organization.



You have to collaborate

Employees that work well with others are a valuable asset to any organization. These are the employees that make great managers, making it easy to collaborate with cross-functional departments on different projects. Team players can develop into great managers, too. Not only does collaborating create new ideas, but it also helps increase productivity and fosters a thriving environment for success. Find those that work well with others and harness that talent to develop an effective manager for your organization.



Having humility beyond reproach

Part of being a great leader and manager is having humility — being able to admit when you’re wrong, being accountable for your mistakes and leading by example for others to follow. This creates an environment that’s open and honest. No one is perfect. Dealing with conflict is an important part of the role of manager and how you deal with those situations creates credibility and sets the tone for your employees.





This article was written by Marlena Turner for Small Business Pulse

