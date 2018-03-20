YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Eastern Michigan University announced they plan to drop four sports due to budget cutbacks. Softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling will be cut at the end of the spring season.

The Ypsilanti school announced the planned athletic cuts Tuesday, saying the reduction in sports to 17 from 21 will save about $2.4 million.

The school says the cuts will involve 58 male student-athletes and 25 female student-athletes. The university plans to honor athletics scholarships for students who remain at Eastern to complete their degrees. It says the school’s Mid-American Conference affiliation isn’t affected.

Eastern says the last time it changed sports offerings was in 2000, when men’s tennis and men’s soccer were discontinued and women’s rowing was added. Men’s gymnastics and women’s field hockey were eliminated in 1988.